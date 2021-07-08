Delta–s Ultra Fast EV Charger to Power Electric Haulage Truck in the UK

Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, today announced its 200kW Ultra Fast EV Charger (UFC200) will charge a electric haulage truck in the UK. The new electric truck, which is operated by a major haulage operator in South Wales, will be used to provide delivery services for British multinational groceries and general merchandise retailer. Rapid Charge chose to install Delta?s UFC200 at its South Wales depot to meet the truck?s charging requirements given the UFC200?s AC and DC outputs, multiple CCS connectors, as well as Delta?s long standing reputation for quality and reliability.

Adrian Wright, CEO, of Rapid Charge, said: ?We are delighted to have been given the opportunity to support our client with the installation of Delta?s UFC200 to charge the new electric truck. We have made history with this being the first 200kW Ultra Fast EV Charger (UFC) on UK soil to power an electric truck. Given that electric power is the future of global haulage, we are confident that Delta?s reliable and durable UFC is a perfect solution for this application. With this installation, we are playing a role in kick-starting a new era for the haulage industry that will result in a dramatic reduction of its carbon footprint.?

Vincent Lin, senior director of e-Mobility & Smart Energy Solutions business development, Delta EMEA, said: ?We are very excited to work with Rapid Charge in playing a key role in the electric revolution that?s set to sweep across the haulage industry. Providing the power source for the UK?s electric lorry reflects Delta?s status as a provider of leading EV charging solutions. We are certain that this is the first step in helping the industry migrate to electric powered vehicles, which are better for the environment while offering haulage companies lower operating costs.?

Rapid Charge chose to install Delta?s UFC200 at the South Wales depot to meet the truck?s charging requirements. Delta?s UFC impressed them with its features – ranging from both AC and DC outputs and its multiple CCS connectors – as well as Delta?s long standing reputation for quality and the reliability of its solutions. Designed to support next generation EVs, e-trucks and e-buses in a broad range of applications such as highways, parking lots, service stations, logistics companies, as well as urban traffic hubs., Delta?s UFC200 provides the convenience of a single station installation combined with the ability to charge up to four vehicles at the same time. This maximises the individual charge rates depending on the vehicle – which reduces vehicle waiting times – while dynamically adjusting to secure grid connection points. For larger DC charging parks, additional variants and configurations are available in order to optimise the operation or to support different traffic/parking schemes.

The installation comes at a time when the haulage industry ? and the sectors it serves ? looks at ways of reducing its carbon footprint thought the adoption of alternative energy sources, ahead of government mandates banning the sale of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. In line with this, Delta?s UFC can deliver significant fuel and energy savings for the operator and their clients, helping both of them reduce their carbon footprint.

