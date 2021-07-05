ATM Presents New Service Packages

Erstellt von Presse Allgemein

Increase the availability & productivity of your machine and reduce production costs

and downtimes! The new ATM service packages offer an ideal combination between

annual maintenance and digitisation. Chose the best possible package for your requirements.

It is also possible to combine individual modules.

From classic annual maintenance to predictive maintenance and remote assistance ? we offer packages for every requirements. With the ATM Service portal are customers are furthermore able to monitor machine and process data and to optimize processes.

With the continuous digitisation of machines, data concerning user behaviour, product optimisation, utilisation capacity and maintenance can be generated and analysed. The analysis shows potential for improvement and enables customers to efficiently use their machines.

In addition to the current packages Maintain Standard, Maintain Pro and Productive, there will be made further additions in the fields of energy efficiency and resource saving.

Our service team is happy to advise you concerning the best possible solution!

ATM stands for Arnold Technology for Metal Recycling based on more than 80 years of experience. The company plans, produces and provides worldwide service support for metal recycling systems for the treatment of secondary raw materials.

Weitere Artikel zum Thema:: RetroFit Recycling? From old to new ATM is your specialist in high performance metal recycling technology and modernises your equipment, independently from the manufacturer. Make your recycling machine fit for the future and save money. Productivity increase With the help of optimisation measures, the productivity of the machine can be increased. Downtimes can be reduced with predictive maintenance and condition monitoring which is part of the ATM digitisation package. With the help of process monitoring, tool changes and process ... seebaWIND Service kooperiert mit Maintenance Partners Osnabrück. In Kooperation mit Maintenance Partners, einer hundertprozentigen Tochterfirma des japanischen Industriekonzerns Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, bietet die seebaWIND Service GmbH aus Osnabrück zukünftig Vollwartungsverträge für Windkraftanlagen an. Die Verträge garantieren den Anlagenbetreibern einen zuverlässigen Lauf der Anlage sowie hohe Erträge.... Herstellerunabhängiger WEA-Service für Fuhrländer FL MD 70/77: seebaWIND Service Nummer 1 in Deutschland Osnabrück. Die seebaWIND Service ist deutschlandweit der führende herstellerunabhängige Service-Anbieter für Fuhrländer-Windenergieanlagen des Typs FL MD 70/77. Das ist das Ergebnis einer aktuellen internen Erhebung des Unternehmens, die auf belastbarem Datenmaterial beruht.... seebaWIND Service steigert Umsatz- und Mitarbeiterzahlen Osnabrück. Das herstellerunabhängige Serviceunternehmen seebaWIND Service GmbH hat durch kontinuierliches Wachstum seinen Umsatz im Jahr 2013 erstmals auf über 10 Millionen Euro gesteigert. Die Mitarbeiterzahl wurde im vergangenen Jahr mit einem Ausbau um 60 Prozent auf 50 Personen erhöht. Für 2014 rechnen die seebaWIND-Geschäftsführer Severin Mielimonka und Holger Hämel mit einem Umsatz- und Mitarbeiterwachstum in Höhe von jeweils bis zu 20 Prozent.... Wettbewerb TOP SERVICE Deutschland 2019? Kundenorientierung und Service von lekker zum fünften Mal in Folge exzellent Bei Deutschlands führendem Wettbewerb für Servicequalität und Kundenorientierung, TOP SERVICE Deutschland, ist der lekker Energie GmbH zum fünften Mal in Folge der Sprung in die Exzellenzgruppe gelungen. ?Service und Kundenorientierung gehören zu unseren Kernkompetenzen. Daher freuen wir uns sehr, seit nunmehr fünf Jahren in Folge mit einer Platzierung in der Exzellenzgruppe ausgezeichnet worden zu sein?, […]...