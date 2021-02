Clean Feeding

C Transporters Enable Leaf Beetle Larvae to Accumulate Defensive Precursors When Feeding Food chains and how to escape them Leaf beetle larvae are part of food chains. They are attacked by predatory insects and parasites, such as hover flies and bugs. To protect themselves, some leaf beetle larvae have developed sophisticated mechanisms. Upon being disturbed, they emit a deterrent from their defensive glands as little droplets on their back. The defensive substances in the secretion are synt...